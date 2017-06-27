Shooting: India finish second in Junior World Championship

New Delhi, June 27: The Indian shooting squad today finished a creditable second at the ISSF Junior World Championship with three gold, two silver and three bronze medals in Suhl, Germany.

China topped the tally in the rifle/pistol tournament with 19 medals, including eight gold. India picked up a gold and silver in the team and individual sections of the 25m pistol junior men's event, as well as the team bronze in the 25m pistol junior women's event to shore up their tally on the fourth and final day of competitions.

The Test events will be played out tomorrow in the mixed format in 10m air rifle and air pistol disciplines.

Anish Bhanwala won three medals, one of each colour, and his individual silver on the final day helped India win their third gold of the competition and his second personally.

On day one, Anish had claimed gold in the 25m standard pistol men's event. Yesterday, he teamed up with Anhad Jawanda and Shivam Shukla to total 1733 in the 25m pistol and win gold. The Koreans were a point behind India in winning silver, while China were a point behind the Koreans in bronze.

Anish also won an individual silver in the event, finishing behind Pavlo Korostylov of Ukraine, who shot a world record-equalling score of 590, one ahead of Anish's 589. China's Jueming Zhang picked up the bronze.

In the 25m pistol junior women's event, India's Muskan shot 578 to qualify for the eight-woman final in sixth position. In the final she fought hard, but a score of 24 out of 40 shots saw her miss out on a medal and finish in fourth place.

She, however, combined with Chinki Yadav (571- 16th in individual competition) and Gauri Sheoran (562- 34th in individual competition) to win the bronze medal in the event with a total of 1711. China, with 1734, claimed the gold, while Thailand bagged silver.

