Serena Williams wins Australian Open 2017 title, sets new record

Melbourne, Jan 28: USA's Serena Williams set a new record on way to winning the Australian Open 2017 women's singles title here today (January 28). Serena defeated her sister Venus Williams in the final on Saturday.

Serena won 6-4, 6-4 in straight sets for a record 23rd singles Grand Slam trophy in the open era. She went past German great Steffi Graf, who had 22 titles.

The 35-year-old Serena captured her 7th Australian Open trophy at the Rod Laver Arena in front of a packed stadium. With this triumph, Serena has returned to the top of the world rankings.

"She is my inspiration," Serena said of her older sibling Venus after receiving the trophy.

"I would like to congratulate Venus. She's an amazing person. There's no way I would at 23 without her. There's no way I would have anything without her and she is the only reason I'm standing here today. She's the only reason that the Williams sisters exist. Thank you so much," Serena said.

"She deserves an incredible round of applause. She's had an amazing comeback and I definitely think she'll be standing here next year," she added.

Venus, after accepting the runners-up trophy, said, "Congratulations on No 23. I've been there right with you. Some of them I lost against you. That's weird but it's true. Your wins have always been my wins. Every time I couldn't be there or didn't get there, you were there. I'm enormously proud of you and you mean the world to me."

Most Grand Slam titles in the Open Era

23 - Serena Williams

22 - Steffi Graf

18 - Chris Evert

18 - Martina Navratilova

11 - Margaret Court (won 13 pre-Open Era)

OneIndia News