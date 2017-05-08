Serena Williams maintains top spot in WTA rankings

Ace Women tennis star Serena Williams remains at the top position in the latest released WTA rankings.

Written by: IANS
Madrid, May 8: United States tennis player Serena Williams continued to lead the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) world rankings released on Monday, with 7,010 points.

German Angelique Kerber remained in second place, followed by Czech Karolina Pliskova in third.

File photo: Serena Williams
Spanish Garbiñe Muguruza jumped two spots to fourth position, while Romanian Simona Halep dropped down four places to eighth position.

The current WTA rankings and points are as follows:

1. Serena Williams (US) 7,010 points

2. Angelique Kerber (Germany) 6,945

3. Karolina Pliskova (Czech) 5,946

4. Garbiñe Muguruza (Spain) 4,627

5. Dominika Cibulkova (Slovakia) 4,475

6. Johanna Konta (Britain) 4,425

7. Agnieszka Radwanska (Poland) 4,255

8. Simona Halep (Romania) 4,206

9. Svetlana Kuznetsova (Russia) 4,060

10. Elina Svitolina (Ukraine) 3,955.

Story first published: Monday, May 8, 2017, 17:48 [IST]
