Serena Williams maintains top spot in WTA rankings

Madrid, May 8: United States tennis player Serena Williams continued to lead the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) world rankings released on Monday, with 7,010 points.

German Angelique Kerber remained in second place, followed by Czech Karolina Pliskova in third.

Spanish Garbiñe Muguruza jumped two spots to fourth position, while Romanian Simona Halep dropped down four places to eighth position.

The current WTA rankings and points are as follows:

1. Serena Williams (US) 7,010 points

2. Angelique Kerber (Germany) 6,945

3. Karolina Pliskova (Czech) 5,946

4. Garbiñe Muguruza (Spain) 4,627

5. Dominika Cibulkova (Slovakia) 4,475

6. Johanna Konta (Britain) 4,425

7. Agnieszka Radwanska (Poland) 4,255

8. Simona Halep (Romania) 4,206

9. Svetlana Kuznetsova (Russia) 4,060

10. Elina Svitolina (Ukraine) 3,955.

IANS