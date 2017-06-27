Serena Williams hits back at John McEnroe's bold claims

New Delhi, June 27: US Tennis star Serena Williams has hit back at former tennis great John McEnroe for his critical comments on her.

'Serena would have struggled in Men's Tennis'

McEnroe said that Serena, who has won 23 career grand-slams in her illustrious career, would have struggled to be inside 'top 700' had she been a man and played Men's Tennis.

McEnroe, a 7-time Grand Slam winner said, "That doesn't mean I don't think Serena is an incredible player, and I suppose anything's possible; maybe at some point a women's tennis player can be better than anybody."

Hitting back at McEnroe, Williams took to Twitter to respond and asked the fellow countryman to keep her out of his statements that are not factually based.

"Dear John, I adore and respect you but please please keep me out of your statements that are not factually based."

"I've never played anyone ranked "there" nor do I have time. Respect me and my privacy as I'm trying to have a baby. Good day sir," she tweeted.

Dear John, I adore and respect you but please please keep me out of your statements that are not factually based. — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) June 26, 2017

It is believed that, McEnroe's dubious comments might be just a publicity stunt to promote his new book.

I've never played anyone ranked "there" nor do I have time. Respect me and my privacy as I'm trying to have a baby. Good day sir — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) June 26, 2017

Williams is expecting her first child as she announced her pregnancy just after winning the Australian Open title. She was 20 weeks into her pregnancy, when she broke the news, that meant she was already expecting when she won her record-setting 23rd Grand Slam title at the Australian Open in January - where she beat her elder sister Venus in the final.

This speaks volumes about the physical and mental strength of the tennis star for playing even under normal conditions is a strenous job for any athlete but what Serena did at Australian Open was just outstanding.

OneIndia News