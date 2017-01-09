Sayani Ghosh eyes becoming 3rd woman from Bengal to swim across English Channel

Kolkata, Jan 9: Bula Chowdhury from Bengal created sensation by crossing English Channel as well as six other toughest channels in the world.

Later, another girl from the state Reshmi Sharma, following Bula’s footsteps, crossed the English Channel along with her sister.

Now, after a gap of seven years Sayani Ghosh is another girl from West Bengal, who is all set to dive into the chilled water at Dover with an aim to cross the English Channel. The 18-year old swimmer is from Burdwan district, around 145 kilometers from Kolkata.

Sayani represented Bengal in the national championships regularly in junior and sub-junior category. But her passion for long distance swimming began when she was nine.

Speaking on Sunday, Sayani revealed an interesting story which helped her developed passion towards long distance swimming.

"My first competition was 10 kilometers swimming in the Ganga when I was nine-years-old. I finished last. But when I was swimming, it was tide in the Ganga. The drift kept increasing gradually and at times it became next to impossible for me to swim. The security boats which were travelling with us, repeatedly asked me to stop swimming and get back onto the boat. But in that time of crisis, I felt I must have to win this battle. I somehow finished 10 kilometers and while returning home I determined myself to take up long distance swimming," said the 18-year-old.

Sayani idolises former swimming champion Bula Chowdhury and draws inspiration from the latter.

She said, “I have seen her swimming in the English Channel. I was simply amazed to have seen her determination and calmness in water. I want to cross all other six channels like her.”

The girl who has been training at a local swimming club will reach Dover around three weeks before she is scheduled to start in between 15th and 21st July.

Following Sayani’s request Reshmi will be travelling with her and train Sayani for three weeks in England.

