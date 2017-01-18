Saina Nehwal enters pre-quarterfinals of Malaysia Masters

Sarawak, Jan 18: Top Indian shuttlers Saina Nehwal and Ajay Jayaram reached the pre-quarterfinals of the season-opening Malaysia Masters Grand Prix Gold after notching up contrasting wins in women's and men's singles competition respectively here today, January 18.

Top seed Saina, who is desperately looking for a win to boost her confidence after recovering from a knee surgery which derailed her Rio Olympics campaign lat year, spanked Thailand's Chasinee Korepap 21-9 21-8 in a lop-sided contest.

The 26-year-old Indian, who clinched the Australian Open last year before injuring her knee just ahead of the Olympics, will face Indonesia's Hanna Ramadini next.

Sixth seed Jayaram, who has been in good form at the Premier badminton League, eked out a 21-10 17-21 21-14 win over Malaysia's Jun Hao Leong in the opening round before mauling Indonesia's Saputra Vicky Angga 21-9 21-12 in the second match.

The World No. 19 Indian will next meet Chinese Taipei's, Hsueh Hsuan Yi. Unheralded Hemanth M Gowda, meanwhile, suffered a 5-21 19-21 loss against Chun-Wei Chen of Chinese Taipei in another men's singles competition.

In mixed doubles, the newly-formed pair of Manu Attri and Jwala Gutta defeated Indonesian combo of Lukhi Apri Nugroho and Ririn Amelia 21-19 21-18, while women's doubles pair of Aparna Balan and Prajakta Sawant saw off Indonesian combo of Aghisna Fathkul Laili and Aprilsasi Putri Lejarsar Variella 21-10 21-11.

Prajakta along with her Malaysian partner Yogendran Krishnan also reached the next round of mixed doubles after defeating Hong Kong's Hee Chun Mak and Yeung Nga Ting 21-14 22-20.

However, B Sumeeth Reddy and Ashwini Ponnappa suffered a 17-21 17-21 loss against sixth seeds Tontowi Ahmad and Gloria Emanuelle Widjaja of Indonesia.

KP Sruthi and Haritha Manazhiyil Harinarayanan also lost 9-21 13-21 to Malaysian pair of Mei Kuan Chow and Vivian Hoo, while Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Maneesha K also suffered a 10-21 14-21 loss to Hong Kong combo of Tam Chun Hei and Ng Tsz Yau.

