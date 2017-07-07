Rumour: WWE might take action against Paige for attending Slammiversary PPV

Bengaluru, July 7: Going by the recent incidents, Paige might not be willing to get back in the WWE, anymore. It’s no secret that there is some serious bad blood between Paige and WWE for countless reasons.

Now that the anti-Diva is finally on the course to be medically fit, many would have thought that there should be some agreement between the two parties.

But, there’s no stopping for the British superstar when it comes to violating WWE’s policies on a regular basis. Such incident occurred when Paige attended the fifteenth Slammiversary event conducted by Impact Wrestling.

It is to be noted that she is still a WWE employee and does not have the right to attend an event hosted by their rival promotion.

The Slammiversary PPV witnessed the main event between Bobby Lashley and Paige’s boyfriend, Alberto Del Rio for the unification of Impact and GFW Championships. So, it was expected that she might be present backstage for the taping of the event.

But, instead, she was sitting in the front row during the match donning a Luchador mask in order to hide her identity. However, it’s quite difficult to get away with the wrestling fans who always keep an eagle eye for superstars’ movements.

@ryansatin Paige was in the front row in the mask for the main event of Slammiversary tonight pic.twitter.com/ZHmzeC7ybF — AJ (@aj_autograph) July 3, 2017

A picture was captured by a fan which was zoomed and posted on the social media sites. It is clearly visible from the picture that Saraya Bevis is written in the phone’s flip cover which is the real name for the former WWE Women’s Champion.

Now, WWE does not tolerate this kind of actions, at all and especially when Alberto El Patron, the winner of Slammiversary main event went on a rant against WWE in front of the fans. So, it is being speculated that with this move the doors of Paige returning to in-ring action has been closed, forever.

Paige has already been suspended in the WWE for violating WWE’s policy, twice. If it happens one more time then her contract will automatically become freeze which means she can neither perform in the company nor outside it. Her contract is bound with WWE until 2019 and there’s no way that she can hope to wrestle again without the help of WWE.

OneIndia News