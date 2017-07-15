Ronda Rousey could be headed to the WWE

Bengaluru, July 15: The one name from the MMA industry that has been slotted to feature in the WWE for quite sometime is Ronda Rousey. She is the one who was a die-hard WWE fan ever since her childhood.

For numerous occasions, the former UFC Bantamweight Champion has expressed her desire to be a WWE Superstar one day.

The rumours around her signing with the biggest pro-wrestling industry keeps on growing all the time as she is good friends with WWE heads, Stephanie McMahon and Triple H. These two have always expressed their intentions to bring Ronda Rousey to the company under certain role to carry forward the Women’s category revolution.

Now, the former champion in the UFC recently made an appearance in WWE TV fuelling the possibility furthermore. WWE posted a video on their Youtube channel which showed Ronda was present in a show which she was a guest for the upcoming Mae Young Classic Wrestling Tournament.

The #MaeYoungClassic will celebrate and showcase female competitors from around the world. Great to have @RondaRousey join us tonight. pic.twitter.com/dQy9C1qFbH — Triple H (@TripleH) July 13, 2017

This is a big tournament in women's category history, featuring 32 female athletes from all around the globe that will go on air in the month of August. But, it’s not a live show and the match recordings have already started. Ronda Rousey visited in one of the show hosted by the Full Sail University in Orlando, Florida.

WWE posted the footage of her appearance shortly after the participants for the tournament were introduced. We could spot the MMA Icon at ringside for quite a few times in the video. No further details were revealed whether this appearance means a chance of a deal between her and the company.

One of her mates from UFC, Shayna Baszler is competing in the WWE Network-exclusive tournament. Ronda was accompanied by Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir to support her colleague. Till date, there is no official information of her being involved around the tournament.

Recently, the former UFC streak-holder has followed some big female superstars of WWE on Twitter. Names like Nikki Bella, Charlotte Flair, Natalya, Naomi and much more on the list, giving some hints that WWE might be the next stop for her. There is no official word by the company as of now.

OneIndia News