Rohler’s praise was more precious than fifth in Diamond League, says Neeraj Chopra

Bengaluru, July 6: Neeraj Chopra is the only Indian athlete to have won the gold medal in Junior World Championship. Even at the senior level, he earned a rare call to take part in the prestigious Diamond League in Paris.

The 20-year old javelin thrower from Panipat district in Haryana. Neeraj, who will be competing in the Asian Athletics Championship in Bhubaneswar on Saturday, still seems to be in a state of delirium over his experience in Paris.

Being the youngest athlete in the Diamond League in Paris, Neeraj finished at the fifth position after throwing his javelin to 84 meters.

The athlete while speaking about his experience in Paris said over the phone from Bhubaneswar, “It was a dream-come-true experience. I could never imagine that I will get a call to participate in a championship where world’s best javelin throwers will also take part.”

Incidentally, all the javelin throwers who have finished at the first four positions respectively ahead of Neeraj in the league are ranked within the world’s first five. In addition, Neeraj was the youngest participant in the league.

That might have been the reason Neeraj got a special award which he will never forget in his life. The junior World champion added, “Thomas Rohler, the gold medalist javelin thrower in Rio Olympics came to me after I finished at the fifth place.

"Then he patted on my back and said I could acquire even medal in the Tokyo Olympics if I continue working hard.

"The words of Thomas seemed as if I was listening to messages of Bible. I will never forget his encouraging words.”

The famous Australian coach Gary Calvert has not renewed contract with AFI to continue his stint with national javelin throwers. He is all set to join Chinese national team.

According to Neeraj, Athletics Federation of India (AFI) is trying to bring another experienced coach for Neeraj.

More importantly, looking forward towards the Tokyo Olympics AFI is trying to send Neeraj to either Germany or Finland for an extensive training and competitions in the beginning of the next year.

