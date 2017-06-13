Rohan Bopanna felicitated by Karnataka Government after winning maiden French Open title

Bengaluru, June 13: Indian tennis star Rohan Bopanna was on Tuesday (June 13) felicitated by Karnataka government after winning the maiden Grand Slam title of his career at the French Open.

The Bengaluru-based player was felicitated by Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in Benglauru.

Playing alongside Canada's Gabriela Dabrowski, Bopanna clinched the mixed doubles crown at Roland Garros. It was the first Grand Slam win for Bopanna in his career of 14 years.

Bopanna and Dabrowski overcame the unseeded pair of Anna-Lena Groenefeld of Germany and Robert Farah of Colombia 2-6, 6-2, 12-10 in the final on Thursday.

37-year-old Bopanna bagged the Grand Slam title partnering with the 25-year-old Dabrowski.

Bopanna is the fourth Indian to win a Grand Slam title after Leander Paes, Mahesh Bhupathi and Sania Mirza.

Bopanna is also the fourth Indian to become mixed doubles champion at the French Open. Bhupathi was the first -- he won the title with Rika Hiraki of Japan in 1997.

Rohan Bopanna asserted that he is in the best form of his life at the moment after winning the mixed doubles title at clay court.

Here are the images of the felicitation ceremony:

Siddaramaiah congratulates Bopanna Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah (left) congratulates Rohan Bopanna at his office in Bengaluru. Siddaramaiah felicitates Bopanna Karnataka CM honours Bopanna with the traditional turban. Siddaramaiah present Rohan Bopanna with bouquet Siddaramaiah presented Rohan Bopanna with a flower bouquet. Rohan Bopanna honoured Rohan Bopanna poses for the camera persons after being felicitated by CM Siddaramaiah. Bopanna lifts French Open trophy Rohan Bopanna and his Canadian partnerGabriela Dabrowski with the French Open mixed doubles trophy.

"At the start of the year, Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan and I won the Chennai Open. Then, Marcin (Matkowski) and I reached the Dubai Open final. In April, Pablo Cuevas and I took the Monte Carlo Masters title. So I've played with three different players this year. I've had to adapt to their styles, and I've had to figure out a way to use our combined strengths to get good results," Bopanna told the media here.

"This is the main reason why I feel that I'm now playing the best tennis of my career. Every time I step on to the court, I feel like I can win. This level of confidence is something new for me."

