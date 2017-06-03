Roger Federer's comeback date revealed

Bengaluru, June 3: Tennis lovers are certainly missing one of the game's most iconic players - Roger Federer in the French Open.

Despite enjoying his top form this season, the Swiss superstar pulled himself out of the Roland Garros event as he wanted to prepare for the grass court season but the fans do not have to wait much longer to see their hero back in action.

Federer's come back date has been revealed today (June 3). The 18-time Grand Slam winner will open his ATP 250 Stuttgart Campaign on Wednesday, 14 June, in the afternoon.

Fedex will try to win his first title in the German event, where last year he lost to the future Champion Dominic Thiem in three sets in the semifinals.

Federer played just four events this year so far, winning the title at the Australian Open, Indian Wells and Miami, while he lost to Evgeny Donskoy in Dubai at second round level.

Edwin Weindorfer, Stuttgart tournament director, looks forward to see many spectators to watch the World No. 5 compete for the first time this year in Europe.

'There are still tickets available for his first match on Wednesday but there are only a few left for the final weekend', Weindorfer announced.

Stuttgart field will also feature Grigor Dimitrov, Tomas Berdych and Steve Johnson.

Federer is currently in Zurich where he is training ahead of the grass-court season. He will play in Stuttgart, then the next week in Halle and in July Wimbledon.

Expectations will be big from Federer in the upcoming grass court season. In his mid-thirties, pulling out of the French Open was a smart move from him as he wanted to stay fresh for Wimbledon. Odds were against him in the Clay Court of French Open anyway.

So, Federer fans, fasten your seatbelts for the Stuttgart campaign.

