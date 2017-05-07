Roger Federer reveals real reason behind his amazing resurrection

Bengaluru, May 7: The legend of Roger Federer is truly a treat to watch. The Swiss ace keeps mesmerising the whole sporting world and we feel greatly privileged to be able to see him gracing his magic in the tennis court year after year.

However, it always has not been an easy ride for the iconic Tennis star. Just like every other athlete, he also had his lows in his career but legends always know how to make a comeback and that is why Federer is still ruling the Tennis world and hearts even at the age of 35 with his sheer grace and aura.

The 18-time Grand Slam winner had a very poor 2016 when he was struggling with injuries but now looks better than ever making his best start to a season since 2009.

Federer missed the entire second half of the season last year, undergoing knee surgery after also struggling with a back injury.

But the 35-year-old is off to an incredible 19-1 start in 2017 on the back of victory at the Australian Open, as well as titles at Indian Wells and the Miami Open.

And the 18-time grand slam champion has now revealed the biggest reason behind his amazing comeback.

"I got really rejuvenated and fresh and ready, and excited to come back on tour again," Federer said.

"And I was finally able to speak differently to the press and everybody, and just tell everybody how little expectations I really have.

"Because for the last 15 years I always said, more or less, 'I want to win the next tournament I enter,' because that was reality. Because of this injury, it sorts of reset everything, and it was a beautiful thing."

Federer recently ended speculation about his participation in this year's French Open, confirming that he will take part in it.

"I am registered and my intention is to play Roland Garros," the 18-time Grand Slam champion said in a post-match interview.

Now World number 4, Federer, had an early exit from the French Open in 2015 where he was ousted of the quarter finals and he could not participate last year.

His records in the Red clay of Paris is not the best boasting just one title back in 2009 but his form this campaign suggests that Federer fans might get something to cheer about.

"I feel very privileged to be back on a tennis court," Federer told Yahoo News.

"Last year was extremely difficult, having had surgery and the knee never healing. Then I had back pain too, and it all got too much at Wimbledon and I was out for six months.

"But I was able to spend some incredible time with the family and start preparing for this season and hoping that the work that I put in the off season was going to really pay off.

"I was going to get a second chance to really play tennis again on the professional tour and so when I did come back in Australia was really exciting."

French Open is all set to start on 22nd of this month and this will be a highly-anticipated tournament with Djokovic making his comeback after a poor spell and Nadal and Federer both in good form while Andy Murray will be looking to keep his number one position at all costs.

