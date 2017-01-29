Federer overcomes Nadal to reign in Australian Open: Twitterati hail Swiss legend

The Swiss, who will rise to No.10 in the world with this victory, earned his first win over Nadal in four meetings at the Australian Open.

New Delhi, Jan 29: Roger Federer has won his fifth Australian Open title and 18th overall major crown, defeating Rafael Nadal 6-4, 3-6, 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 at the Rod Laver Arena here on Sunday (Jan 29).

Federer extended his lead over Nadal in the all-time major wins list to four with his first Melbourne Park crown since 2010, and his first major singles title win since Wimbledon 2012, reports ausopen.com.

The Swiss, who will rise to No.10 in the world with this victory, earned his first win over Nadal in four meetings at the Australian Open, and won just his third major final over the Spaniard in nine attempts.

The win snapped a six-match losing streak to Nadal in Grand Slam play. Before Sunday night, Federer's most recent major win over his great rival came in the Wimbledon final of 2007.

Federer has become the first man in history to win five or more titles at three different Grand Slam events.

