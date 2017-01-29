Federer overcomes Nadal to reign in Australian Open: Twitterati hail Swiss legend

New Delhi, Jan 29: Roger Federer has won his fifth Australian Open title and 18th overall major crown, defeating Rafael Nadal 6-4, 3-6, 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 at the Rod Laver Arena here on Sunday (Jan 29).

Roger Federer beats Rafael Nadal to win 18th Grand Slam

Federer extended his lead over Nadal in the all-time major wins list to four with his first Melbourne Park crown since 2010, and his first major singles title win since Wimbledon 2012, reports ausopen.com.

The Swiss, who will rise to No.10 in the world with this victory, earned his first win over Nadal in four meetings at the Australian Open, and won just his third major final over the Spaniard in nine attempts.

The win snapped a six-match losing streak to Nadal in Grand Slam play. Before Sunday night, Federer's most recent major win over his great rival came in the Wimbledon final of 2007.

Federer has become the first man in history to win five or more titles at three different Grand Slam events.

Here's how Twitterati hailed Roger Federer:

Roger, the CHAMPION 🙌🏻 Well deserved! I'm so happy for you. Congrats to this epic win 🏆@rogerfederer — Angelique Kerber (@AngeliqueKerber) January 29, 2017

Thank you so much @rogerfederer and @RafaelNadal for this intense, historic, unbelieveble moment of sport! — Alize Cornet (@alizecornet) January 29, 2017

I just hope that you guys never leave us..Bravo @rogerfederer Today's match was so inspiring..❤ — Feliciano López (@feliciano_lopez) January 29, 2017

2009 >>> 2017#AusOpen pic.twitter.com/ZceEmDYstc — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 29, 2017

What a great and amazing match to wake up for. Thank you Roger, thank you Rafa. @AustralianOpen — Milos Raonic (@milosraonic) January 29, 2017

The whole world salutes your tears of victory today @rogerfederer, your play was divine ... #AusOpen #AusOpenFinal — sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 29, 2017

Once again @rogerfederer proves why he is the Greatest Ever ! Salute to the #legend . pic.twitter.com/j9NESk0YHm — zaheer khan (@ImZaheer) January 29, 2017

Great match and the legend @rogerfederer wins his 18th Grand Slam.#AusOpen. #FedererNadal #GodOfGrandSlam pic.twitter.com/r0prF36Dw1 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 29, 2017

FedEx and the Trophy. You can hold it... pic.twitter.com/MgB9uvLc9R — Kiran Bedi (@thekiranbedi) January 29, 2017

The GREATEST athlete of our time and the greatest sport to watch! @rogerfederer take a bow! @RafaelNadal take a bow! #UnbelievableTennis — Alan Wilkins (@alanwilkins22) January 29, 2017

OneIndia News