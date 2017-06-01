Roger Federer not retiring anytime soon

Bengaluru, June 1: As they say, 'Age is just a number’. However, in the world of sports, one has to bow down to age when the body finally runs out of fuel.

Even though Tennis is a game where it needs plenty of athleticism and power in order to thrive at the top, Roger Federer, 18-time Grand Slam winner proves this theory wrong every time he is on the court.

The 35-year-old Swiss superstar is in the form of his life at the age when most players look like shadows of their former selfs.

He has won the Australian Open this season and is preparing himself for the Wimbledon later this season after skipping the French Open.

More than any player in the modern era, Roger Federer has made the game look easy. Federer, the graceful. Federer, the perfect. Federer, the ideal tennis player. It's what makes him so intoxicating to watch.

It's what inspires a near literal travelling church of Roger Federer faithful at ATP events. But what looks easy comes with a soundtrack, an internal monologue, and in that monologue, the greatest male tennis player of all time will sometimes grind hard, full of doubt and pressure and frustration, wrestling with history and ambition, fearful of coming up short.

The Swiss superstar of Tennis skipped French Open, the clay-court major and it was a great decision from him. Clay is a slow surface where one needs power more than technique in order to succeed.

It was a smart move by him to skip the Roland Garros and prepare for the Wimbledon where the grass court suits his game the most.

At the moment, Federer is enjoying his game and it is great pleasure to see him still dominating the game. He is enjoying the game at the moment and does not look to be quitting soon.

OneIndia News