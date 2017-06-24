Roger Federer hails Rafael Nadal as the greatest clay court player ever

Bengaluru, June 24: In every sport, there has always been a rivalry between two iconic players which gives a lot of excitement to the game but the rivalry between Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal has always been something else.

Over the years, the two legends of Tennis have been entertaining us and has divided almost the whole of the Tennis world but interestingly the two icons of the game share a tremendous amount of mutual respect for each other.

We have seen the two praising each other a number of times and it is certainly a rivalry to cherish for the fans as well.

Roger Federer, 18-time grand slam champion, recently opened up to the media and hailed his rival Rafael Nadal, as the best player to grace the clay court in history.

In Halle this week, Roger Federer analyzed the current situation his main rivals are going through and their recent results. He spoke about Nadal, Djokovic and Murray and was particularly full of praise for Nadal.

"I think what Nadal did at the French Open stands out. The best players were in the final and Rafa once again cemented himself as maybe the greatest clay-court player of all time.

"For the others, I think Andy (Murray) was just extremely tired after getting to World number 1 at the end of last year."

The current world number five continued to elaborate on Murray's form, "So there was maybe a bit of (a) letdown and then he was injured too, so that didn't help.

The second part of the season is going to be really crucial for Andy and for Novak (Djokovic) too."

Federer also spoke about his straight sets victory over Mischa Zverev, who is at a career-high ranking of 29.

"He started serving great, which put me under pressure as I wasn't getting many looks. It was important to stay calm after missing chances to win the set at 5-4, and it's important to win breakers.

"They are the sets you need to win to win tournaments. It felt like a close 'breaker that could have gone either way.”

OneIndia News