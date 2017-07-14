Roger Federer enters 11th Wimbledon final, sets up summit clash with Marin Cilic

London, July 14: Swiss tennis great Roger Federer eased into his eleventh Wimbledon tennis championships final after defeating Tomas Berdych by 7-6, 7-6, 6-4 in the semi-final on Friday (July 14).

Third seed Federer defeated 11th seed Berdych in 2 hours and 18 minutes to set up summit clash with seventh seed Marin Cilic on Sunday (July 16).

This will be Federer's 29th appearance in a Grand Slam final, most by any player. He is one win away from his eigth Wimbledon title.

Berdych played well but it was the Swiss legend's day today who won overpowered his Czech opponent in straight sets.

"This triumphant year for @rogerfederer continues"



He moves into his 11th #Wimbledon singles final without dropping a set... pic.twitter.com/OX1Hh7E1m2 — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 14, 2017

"I feel very privileged to get into another final. I know how much it means to some players to go out on Centre Court at any time in their career, and I've done it so many times and now get to do it in a final again," Federer said after winning the match.

"I can't quite believe it. I'm glad I have a day off tomorrow to get ready.

"It was a long way back last year was so difficult to stay calm and speak to the team and take the decision to wait a bit longer and take more time out. I'm so glad I did it because I gave my body a rest and got to have a life outside of tennis," he concluded.

Earlier, Croatian Marin Cilic overpowered American Sam Querrey 6-7(6), 6-4, 7-6 (3), 7-5 to book a place in the final.

Cilic, seeded No.7, needed two hours and 56 minutes, and two match points to seal his fifth win over Querrey, who has never managed to defeat him, reports Efe.

Both big server players held their serve through the first set, but Querrey, who fired 13 aces, almost half of Cilic's 25, won the tiebreak.

Former US Open champion Cilic never threw in the towel as he broke the serve of Querrey, who ousted Briton Andy Murray in the previous round, in the seventh game of the second set and held his own to clinch the set.

After both players lost their serve once each in the third set, they reached a tiebreak, where Cilic had the upper hand.

However, Querrey missed his 4-2 lead in the fourth set, as Cilic managed to come back and break his rival's serve in the 12th game, to reach the final for first time at the All England Club.

OneIndia News

(With inputs from agencies)