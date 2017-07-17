Roger Federer clinches eighth Wimbledon title: Twitterati hail 'greatest player of all time'

New Delhi, July 17: Tennis star Roger Federer on Sunday (July 17) won his record eighth men's singles title at the Wimbledon tennis tournament with a straight sets win over Marin Cilic of Croatia.

Federer wins Wimbledon 2017

The 36-year-old Swiss legend dominated the final, cruising to a 6-3, 6-1, 6-4 victory in an hour and 41 minutes.

This is the 19th Grand Slam title for Federer. He surpassed former US star Pete Sampras to win the highest number of men's singles titles at Wimbledon.

This is Federer's second Grand Slam title of the year. He participated in the Australian Open and defeated Spainiar Rafael Nadal in the final but refrained himself from the French Open due to fitness issues.

The Swiss star has now won the Wimbledon Championships and silenced the critics who were writing him off, following his defeat against Milos Raonic in the Wimbledon semi-final last year.

Federer won the Wimbledon without losing even a single set in the tournament which put even the greatest of sports persons in awe.

Sports persons and celebrities took to Twitter to hail Federer for his historic win.

Here's who said what:

OneIndia News