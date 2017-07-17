Roger Federer clinches eighth Wimbledon title: Twitterati hail 'greatest player of all time'

New Delhi, July 17: Tennis star Roger Federer on Sunday (July 17) won his record eighth men's singles title at the Wimbledon tennis tournament with a straight sets win over Marin Cilic of Croatia.
The 36-year-old Swiss legend dominated the final, cruising to a 6-3, 6-1, 6-4 victory in an hour and 41 minutes.
This is the 19th Grand Slam title for Federer. He surpassed former US star Pete Sampras to win the highest number of men's singles titles at Wimbledon.
This is Federer's second Grand Slam title of the year. He participated in the Australian Open and defeated Spainiar Rafael Nadal in the final but refrained himself from the French Open due to fitness issues.
The Swiss star has now won the Wimbledon Championships and silenced the critics who were writing him off, following his defeat against Milos Raonic in the Wimbledon semi-final last year.
Federer won the Wimbledon without losing even a single set in the tournament which put even the greatest of sports persons in awe.
Sports persons and celebrities took to Twitter to hail Federer for his historic win.
Here's who said what:
Virender Sehwag
Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag hailed Roger Federer for his win.
Billie Jean King
Former US women's tennis great Billie Jean King congratulated Roger Federer for his Wimbledon win.
Marion Bartoli
Former French tennis player congratulated Federer for his 8th Wimbledon triumph.
Tomas Berdych
Czech tennis player Tomas Berdych, who lost at the hands of the legend in the semi-final, congratulated Federer on his 19th Grand Slam title.
Stan Wawrinka
Swiss tennis player Stan Wawrinka hailed his compatriot as 'King Federer'.
John Isner
American Tennis player, John Isnercongratulated Federer in a funny manner.
Garbine Muguruza
Wimbledon women's singles champion Garbine Muguruza congratulated Federer asked if he's ready to dance.
VVS Laxman
Former India cricketer VVS Laxman hailed 'champion' Roger Federer for another Grand Slam win.
Vijay Amritraj
Former tennis player Vijay Amritraj congratulated Federer for winning again on the greatest stage of all.
Leander Paes
Indian tennis star Leander Paes congratulated Federer for another win.
Rohan Bopanna
Indian tennis player Rohan Bopanna hailed Roger Federer.
