Rod Laver comments on the rivalry between Nadal and Federer

Bengaluru, May 23: Who is better? Rafael Nadal or Roger Federer? Are They the best in the history of Tennis? These are some never ending debates and Tennis legend Rod Laver had his say on this debate.

The Tennis icon, widely regarded as one of the best players to grace the game ever, was the special guest at the Super Tennis TV Channel last week at the Foro Italico and had his say on the two icons of modern Tennis.

The former Australian player, who completed Calendar Grand Slam twice in his career in the 60s, said he would not beat today's players if he had to face them.

He said, "I should learn to play with current rackets, understand what I would be able to do. Today to be good players you have to start since you are a kid, understand how to play a drop shot, use top spin. It's easier today to play tennis."

Being asked if he would win more games against Roger Federer or Rafael Nadal, Laver replied: "Maybe none. They play differently. On clay, no one will be stronger than Nadal.

"Roger can do everything, he knows how to play on hard, grass and nowadays you are good if you can play on all surfaces."

Being asked about who is the greatest player of all time, the Aussie replied, "I think no one. When you look at these players, you can put them in only an Era, you can be World No. 1 in your own era."

Roger Federer is an 18-time Grand Slam winner and even in his mid-thirties, it seems like he still has a lot of fuel left in his tank. His win against Nadal in the Australian Open final spoke for his genius.

Nadal, on the other hand, has won 14 Grand Slams till date and will be keen to win his favourite French Open which starts in few days’ time.

OneIndia News