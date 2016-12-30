Revealed: Sushil Kumar's much anticipated WWE debut date

New Delhi, Dec 30: It was reported earlier in the month of October that WWE was trying to get Sushil Kumar under their wings.

After the debacle of Rio Olympics, he was searching for more options in career perspective when WWE came up with the offer. WWE’s developmental territory head, Canyon Cayman flew to New Delhi to meet Sushil’s agent.

At that point, the discussion was ongoing between both the parties and they declined to confirm anything. However, now the sources close to Sushil confirmed that he has accepted the offer made by the biggest pro-wrestling company in the world.

After the negotiations, the Olympic medalist accepted the contract in November.

However, even if things go well, then it will take one more year for him to debut in the WWE. We can expect him to see in television around November 2017 or later.

Previously, Sushil admitted that he received offers from both WWE and TNA and it was not easy to choose one. He decided to go with the WWE where they might treat him in a role like a former Olympian, Kurt Angle.

Sources related to Sushil said: “Ever since getting the offer in October, Sushil didn't really pay attention to it, but after repeated calls from the WWE representatives, a negotiation has been settled, in terms of finances. But the major issue, in this case, is Sushil's willingness to continue an amateur wrestling career.”

“Hence, November will be a good time for him to give this entire format a shot, post the regular wrestling season. Failing to qualify for Rio, and the entire Narsingh scandal has increased his hunger to win a medal again, and that might be the reason why he didn't respond to the offer as quickly,” sources said.

It is clear that with this move WWE is trying to grab more audience from the mainstream platform. Plus, they will also acquire a large fanbase from the sub-continent.

Sources from Sushil’s camp also added: “The WWE are just impressed by the numbers in India and are looking at a representative from here, who can boost the stature and numbers of the show. They narrowed down on Sushil, from a 30-40 person shortlist. According to them, Sushil will be the next Kurt Angle."

