Revealed, favorite superstar to win the inaugural WWE Women’s Money in the Bank match

Bengaluru, June 16: The historic women's Money in the Bank ladder match is all set to take place on this Sunday. It will not only be a path-breaking moment for the entire women's division but also will shatter the barrier to the male locker room.

With this move, the female division has now been part of almost all the gruesome gimmicks present in the company. The ladder match was the only one remaining and it will be interesting how the superstars can level up to this career threatening match.

Now, five superstars from the Smackdown brand will be a part of it. The three members of The Welcoming Committee, Natalya, Carmella, and Tamina was included alongside the two babyfaces, Charlotte and Becky Lynch.

Quite interestingly, the recent rumors are suggesting that none but the Princess of Staten Island, Carmella is the frontrunner in the race. She is the favorite one to be called the first ever Miss Money in the Bank.



The betting odds are also in her favor. As revealed by the site 5Dimes, these are the early betting odds for the female division matchup:

Carmella -140

Becky Lynch +350

Natalya +360

Charlotte Flair +900

Tamina +2500

As you can see, Carmella is way ahead from her fellow participants. Following her are the Irish Lass Kicker, Becky Lynch and Natalya who are almost standing on the same point.

Being a heel, Natalya is the favorite between these two. She is a veteran on her own rights and deserved at least one more shot to hold the Women's Championship before her career gets over.

For now, Charlotte will be kept out of the championship equation and so she possesses fewer chances to win the bout on Sunday. A performer like her does not need the Money in the Bank briefcase to become the champion, again.

The creative is high on Carmella for a long time now for her heel character on television. Giving her with the jackpot will be a good move. It will gradually push her to the main event spot and the championship too, eventually.

