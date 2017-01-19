Revealed: Brock Lesnar’s schedule in WWE until Wrestlemania

Bengaluru, Jan 19: Ever since Brock Lesnar came back to the WWE in 2012, he’s been used as a part-timer.

Basically, he is called back to the television for promoting big matches that take place at the big four PPVs in the year.

These four PPVs are Wrestlemania, Summerslam, Royal Rumble and Survivor Series.

This year, his journey in WWE began on the January 16th episode of Monday Night Raw. But, going contrast from the past few years, he will be used more on the show as per the recent advertisements. According to allwrestlingnews.com, Lesnar will miss only two Raw episodes en route to Wrestlemania.

He’s been added to next week’s Raw and the next night after Royal Rumble, as well. This also means that there will be some major fall-outs from the show which will help to build up the future storyline. These are his announced appearances until Wrestlemania season as confirmed by WWE.

- January 20th – live event in Buffalo

- January 23rd – Raw in Cleveland

- January 29th – Royal Rumble in San Antonio

- January 30th – Raw in Laredo

- February 4th – live event in Salt Lake City

- February 6th – Raw in Portland

- February 17th – live event in Dallas

- February 20th – Raw in Los Angeles

- February 27th – Raw in Green Bay

- March 6th – Raw in Chicago

- March 12th – live event in New York City

- March 13th – Raw in Detroit

- March 20th – Raw in Brooklyn

- April 2nd – WrestleMania 33 in Orlando

He’s not been advertised for the February 13th episode of Raw which will take place in Las Vegas, Nevada.

This is due to his suspension in the Nevada state by the Nevada State Athletic Commission. He was tested positive after competing in a UFC match last year in July.

He is also not advertised for the March 27th episode of the flagship show. But, since it is going to be the final episode before we get to Wrestlemania, he might be added to it as well in due course.

It is expected that with the beast appearing in almost every episode of Raw, the tv ratings should go up.

OneIndia News