Relations between Agassi and Djokovic won't last long: Goran Ibisevic

Bengaluru, June 7: The newly formed coach-player partnership between world number two Novak Djokovic and his new mentor and 8-time Grand Slam winner Andre Agassi 'isn’t going to last’, according to the 2001 Wimbledon champion Goran Ivanisevic.

Speaking to Catherine Whitaker (Eurosport) on the latest Tennis Podcast, Ivanisevic, who recently split with Tomas Berdych, said Agassi had too much on his plate for it to become a meaningful alliance.

“It’s great to see Andre on the tour but I don’t think it’s going to last,” Ivanisevic told The Tennis Podcast.

“I don’t think Andre wants to be a coach. I love Andre, he’s one of my favourite tennis players, but he has too many things [going on] to be a coach to somebody like Novak Djokovic.

"You need to be a coach for 20-25 weeks, and I don’t think he has three weeks free in the whole calendar year to be a coach to someone.

"Of course he can make a difference. Even seeing him is nice, so imagine if he is in your player box. You can’t play bad [with him there].

"But I don’t see Andre being a coach with how busy his life is. I see Steffi Graf being a coach more than Andre.”

Goran Ivanišević, a retired Croatian professional tennis player and currently a tennis coach, also acts as a Tennis Pundit and his analysis is usually excellent.

The Croat holds the record for being the only person to win the men's singles title at Wimbledon as a wildcard that was back in 2001.

We certainly have to agree with Ivanišević in his point. Djokovic has changed his whole coaching setup numerous times in his career and if his association with Agassi goes futile, there is every chance that the Serb will go for a change in scenario.

OneIndia News