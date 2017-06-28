Record number of participants for Asian Athletics Championships

Bhubaneswar, June 28: A record number of athletes will participate in the upcoming edition of Asian Athletics Championships (AAC), making it the largest in the history of the event.

In a first, over 1000 athletes from 45 countries are scheduled to take part in the 22nd edition of the competition to be held here from July 6 to 9.

According to a statement from the orgainsers, it is double the number of 497 athletes from 40 nations that took part in the last edition held in Wuhan, China in 2015.

The multi-purpose Kalinga Stadium, which will also host the Hockey World Cup in 2018, has been transformed into a world-class athletics track for the event, meeting all the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) standards.

All necessary information from participants, schedules, realtime matches, results, etc. will also be made available on social media first to reach the maximum audience.

PTI