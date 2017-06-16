Reason why Randy Orton will lose against Jinder Mahal at Money in the Bank

Bengaluru, June 16: For a couple of weeks on Smackdown Live, Randy Orton seemed furious over the fact that he lost the WWE championship to a rookie player like Jinder Mahal at Backlash PPV.

He is a third-generation superstar in the WWE and his ancestors will be disgusted with this loss.

So, he is eyeing the Money in the Bank PPV where he gets the rematch for his title and beat the hell out of Mahal. He has promised to the WWE fans to pick up his 14th WWE Championship at the upcoming Smackdown-exclusive PPV.

However, WWE’s insider rulebook is not in his favor, at all. The PPV on June 18th is scheduled to take place in Randy’s hometown of St. Louis, Missouri. In recent times, WWE has come up with an unannounced rule which says the hometown favorite must digest a loss.

This rule is innovated by none other than Vince McMahon himself in recent times. In his view, the loss helps the particular superstar to gain sympathy from the crowd which is useful for their character.

We have seen Sasha Banks losing the inaugural Women’s Hell in a Cell match in her hometown of Boston. In turn, Charlotte lost the No-DQ match against Sasha in a similar fashion in her hometown of Charlotte, North Carolina.

The same happened with Bayley after she suffered a loss against Alexa Bliss in front of her family in San Jose, California at Payback. The latest example is AJ Styles losing on the last week’s episode of Smackdown in his hometown of Atlanta, Georgia.

As per the speculations, the hometown curse will continue for Randy Orton, as well. He will put Mahal over with another win. The 'Moder-day Maharaja' will retain the championship to go forward with it. Various sources are suggesting that he is not going to drop it until Summerslam, at least.

The creative is much impressed with the fact that Jinder’s title reign has left the world talking about it. So, there’s no way that they are going to end it, so quick. Plus, he is set to come in his homeland of India with the championship around his shoulder to promote WWE programming.

OneIndia News