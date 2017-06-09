Real Reason why WWE has kept Jinder Mahal as the champion

Bengaluru, June 9: It’s still hard to believe that a name which the fans barely knew even a couple of months ago is holding the WWE Championship.

Sometimes it might not feel right, but the fact is that Jinder Mahal who hails from the Land of Five Rivers is indeed the holder of the most coveted prize in the sports entertainment.

As per recent reports from Cagesideseats.com, the abrupt push behind this man was due to the Impact Wrestling taping a couple of shows in India in order to grow more fanbase, here.

By filming two episodes in the Filmcity Studio of Mumbai, they became the first-ever promotion to tape two consecutive on-air shows in India. The source claimed that this news was spread much earlier and the WWE officials were aware of the same.

Hence, they decided to ruin the party for the Impact Promotion by giving an abrupt push to Jinder and steal the spotlight by making him the champion prior to Impact’s tapings.

The trick worked since The Maharaja indeed had become the talking point of the pro-wrestling industry.

Moreover, we have reported it earlier that WWE is planning to conduct a tour keeping Jinder as the reigning champion.

That plan is soon to come to fruition after the shows conducted by Impact witnessed a massive success. Despite all the concerns, the stands were full on both the nights.

The promotion has scripted both of the shows keeping the Indian superstars, Sonjay Dutt and Mahabali Shera as the lead characters. So, the audience appreciated their moves. WWE is definitely looking to move along their ways.

So, focusing on Jinder, WWE is looking to visit India with the full roster, yet again on this fall. The rumoured schedule is suggesting that September is going to be the time when the company will host live events, here. Until then, The Maharaja will remain the champion.

One concern with the WWE regarding the Indian fanbase is the economy. They are not much sure whether the events will be sold out or not considering the higher ticket price. But, since the Impact shows have witnessed bigger audience, they should not lose hope.

Meanwhile, WWE is keeping their eye on the Indian market by building their first office in Mumbai, India. The upcoming tour will be made official, sooner.

OneIndia News