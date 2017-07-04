Real Madrid furious with Cristiano Ronaldo

Madrid, July 4: Despite Real Madrid enjoying their honeymoon period winning both La Liga and the UEFA Champions League becoming the only team to retain the prestigious trophy, fans are a bit worried ahead of the next season.

All leagues special site; Real Madrid confident Cristiano will stay

Cristiano Ronaldo, the main man of the Los Blancos, was reportedly unhappy at Santiago Bernabeu a few weeks back and now the fans and the club officials are believed to be angry with the 32-year-old due to his silence on his future.

The Portuguese superstar has been in action for his country over in Russia but returned early following the birth of his twins.

But since touching down in Spain, Ronaldo has kept his silence to the fury of Real Madrid. The 32-year-old has yet to comment on reports that he wants to leave Madrid.

After he was accused of tax fraud, Ronaldo was believed to be unhappy with the treatment he received from Real. So much so, the Portuguese forward vowed to move on while seeking a transfer.

His former club Manchester United and cash-rich Paris Saint-Germain both are keen on the signing of the talismanic forward but Real Madrid are desperate to hold onto their biggest asset.

Portugal reached the semi-finals before being dumped out of the Confederation Cup by Chile. But Ronaldo starred as he claimed a trio of 'Man of the Match' awards in the group stage phase.

Portugal ultimately secured third spot as they beat Mexico in a play-off. Yet they did so without the influential skipper. Ronaldo was allowed to leave Russia and head home after the birth of his twins.

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has expressed his desire of wanting him to remain at Madrid.

"Everybody knows I want Cristiano to stay here for life. He is one of the pillars of this team and also a big part of the history of this club.”

OneIndia News