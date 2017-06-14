Raw superstars added to WWE Total Divas show after Renee Young quits

Bengaluru, June 14: As per the earlier reports, the show hosts of the Total Divas were scouting the WWE female roster in order to find a couple of new names for it. This is due to the fact that two bug star powers will be missing from the next season.

Eva Marie and Paige, two cornerstone names from the reality tv series is not supposed to feature in the seventh season.

Eva was born in the pro-wrestling industry via this show in 2013 whereas Paige was cast in 2015 considering her huge fan following.

However, both of them are currently on bad terms with the company and WWE is not looking forward to using them anymore for the E Network show. This led to the speculations of which new women wrestler will the producers choose for the show.

Now, pro-wrestling sheet reported that the Raw women's champion, Alexa Bliss and Nia Jax will be the chosen one.

Although not confirmed by E Network, officially, it is likely that these two current superstars have overtaken the earlier favourites, Charlotte and Sasha Banks.

Alexa's inclusion is quite understandable since she is the most talked one in the women's division, right now.

When it comes to mic work and owning the crowd with the heel persona, no one is better than her. So, she is the perfect choice for the glam show, Total Divas.

Nia Jax, on the other hand, belongs to the prestigious Samoan family to that of to The Rock & Roman Reigns.

Bringing her to the show might also allow some known members of her family for TV. This might have worked in her favour to get on board.

Another major update was given from Renee Young, this past week. She declared that she will not return for the Total Divas show, anymore. The reason behind this is unknown but splitting her up with Ambrose in two different brands might be it.

More names for one of the most popular shows on E Network revolving around WWE superstars should be announced in due course. The filming will start soon with the show returning, next year.

