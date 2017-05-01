Rafael Nadal wins his 10th Barcelona Open title

Barcelona, May 1: Spanish star Rafael Nadal got the better of Dominic Thiem of Austria in straight sets to win his 10th title at the Barcelona Open tennis tournament here.

The Spaniard defeated the fourth-seeded Austrian 6-4, 6-1 in Sunday night's final to lift the trophy, just one week after his 10th victory at the Monte Carlo Masters, reports Xinhua news agency.

The 14-time Grand Slam champion met some resistance in the beginning from Thiem, who had stunned world No.1 Andy Murray in the semi-finals on Saturday.

But Nadal took control in the second set and wrapped up the match in just over 90 minutes.

This is how Nadal celebrated after winning the trophy:

10-time Barcelona champ @RafaelNadal enjoys the traditional pool jump!



🏆🏊 pic.twitter.com/OJdj1NCKgS — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) May 1, 2017

IANS