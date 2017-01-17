PWL 2017: Preview: Mumbai Maharathi Vs Punjab Royals in semi-final

New Delhi, Jan 18: Defending champions Mumbai Maharathi will aim to enter the final for the second consecutive time when they meet Punjab Royals in the second semi-final of the Pro Wrestling League (PWL) at the KD Jadhav Indoor Stadium here on Wednesday (Jan 18).

PWL 2017: Full Schedule

For Mumbai, it will also be a chance to avenge their 3-4 defeat to Punjab in the league stage.

Punjab are mainly relying on their key player, Vladimir Khinchegashvili, who is the current world and Olympic champion in the men's 57kg category.

The Georgian won his first four bouts in the tournament before being stunned by Sandeep Tomar of Haryana in Punjab's last league tie.

Nigerian star Odunayo Folasade Adekuoroye in the women's 53kg is another strong contender for Punjab.

(PWL 2017: Sandeep, Rajneesh shine as Haryana Hammers enter final)

World Championship silver medalist Jabrayil Hasanov along with bronze medal winner Pavlo Olynik are the leading contenders for Mumbai while skipper Erica Wiese is expected to win the women's 75kg bout.

In the men's 70kg category, a tough battle is expected between Punjab's promising youngster Pankaj Rana and Mumbai's Pritam.

In the league stage, Pankaj had defeated Pritam 9-8 and the semi-final is also expected to see a tough contest between the two grapplers.

Mumbai's Carolina Hidalog (women's 48kg) is also eager to settle scores with Punjab's Nirmla Devi while in the women's 58kg weight category, Punjab's Manju Kumari is looking to beat Mumbai's Sarita.

IANS