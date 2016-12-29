PWL 2: Defending champions Mumbai to meet Haryana in opener

New Delhi, Dec 29: Defending champions Mumbai Maharathi will take on runners-up Haryana Hammers in the opening fixture of the second edition of Pro Wrestling League (PWL) starting January 2.

PWL 2: Full schedule, timings and channel information

All matches will be held at KD Jadhav Indoor Stadium in the capital. The event features six teams vying out for a prize purse of Rs 15 Cr and will see Delhi Sultans, Jaipur Ninjas, Mumbai Maharathi, UP Dangal, NCR Punjab Royals and Haryana Hammers battle it out for the coveted title.

Commenting ahead of the season beginning, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, President, WFI said,"We are very excited to be back with season 2 of PWL which is much bigger and better than the previous season.

"With the kind of participation that we have for this year's edition across the globe, it has indeed given a rise to the popularity of the league even before it started."

The league will witness 15 matches in the league phase followed by two semi-finals on January 17th and 18th.

The 4 group toppers will then advance to the finals to be held on January 19, 2017. The tournament will witness a total of 54 wrestlers participating in the season 2.

The matches will be played in 9 categories out of which 57, 65, 70, 74 and 97 kg are male categories and 48, 53, 58 and 69-75 kg are female categories.

"The PWL has a combination of the best of Indian and international grapplers in this exciting league format that seeks to thrill and inspire the wrestling fans here.

"The level of the tournament is quite high with some of the world champions and Olympic medalists participating in this fun format," added Kartikeya Sharma, Founder & Promoter, ProSportify.

Pro Wrestling League Season 1 will be broadcast on Sony Max and Sony ESPN with Hindi and English feed.The matches will be held from 7 pm to 9 pm every day.

PTI