Pro Wrestling League Season 2: Full schedule, timings and channel information

New Delhi, Dec 29: The second season of the Pro Wrestling League, the initiative of ProSportify in association with Wrestling Federation of India, will kick start from January 2, 2017.

Delhi will host the entire season of PWL 2 at the KD Jadhav Indoor stadium from 2-19 January 2017.

Defending champions Mumbai Maharathi will lock horns with inaugural runners-up Haryana Hammers in the opening night.

The event features six teams vying out for a prize purse of Rs 15 crore and will see Delhi Sultans, Jaipur Ninjas, Mumbai Maharathi, UP Dangal, NCR Punjab Royals and Haryana Hammers battle it out for the coveted title.

Besides the franchises from Mumbai and Haryana, the tournament will witness four other teams -- Delhi Sultans, Jaipur Ninjas, UP Dangal and NCR Punjab Royals -- battling it out for the prize purse of Rs 15 crore.

Commenting on the tournament, Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh said: "We are very excited to be back with season 2 of PWL which is much bigger and better than the previous season."

Commenting ahead of the season beginning, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, President, WFI said, "We are very excited to be back with season 2 of PWL which is much bigger and better than the previous season. With the kind of participation that we have for this year's edition across the globe, it has indeed given a rise to the popularity of the league even before it started."

The league will witness 15 matches in the league phase followed by two semi finals on the 17th and 18th.

The 4 group toppers will then advance to the finals to be held on January 19, 2017.

The tournament will witness a total of 54 wrestlers participating in the season 2.

The matches will be played in nine categories out of which 57kg, 65kg, 70kg, 74kg and 97kg are male categories and 48kg, 53kg, 58kg and 69-75kg are female categories.

The level of the tournament is quite high with some of the world champions and olympic medalists participating in this fun format", added Kartikeya Sharma, Founder & Promoter, ProSportify.

Channels: Sony Max and Sony ESPN with Hindi and English feed.

Time: 7 PM to 9 PM

OneIndia News