Pro Kabaddi League 2017: Youngsters Suraj, Jaideep hit jackpot in players auction on Day 2

New Delhi, May 24: Promising raider Suraj Desai emerged the most expensive buy on the second day of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) auction, which saw the players under Categories C and D going under the hammer here on Tuesday (May 23).

Pro Kabaddi League 2017: 10 costliest buys

Desai was purchased by Dabang Delhi for a whopping Rs 52.5 lakh for his services in the upcoming fifth season of the cash-rich tournament while defender Jaideep was the second costliest player of the day at Rs 50 lakh bought by the Patna Pirates.

Telugu Titans strengthened their attack with the services of Nilesh Salunke for Rs 49 lakh. Nilesh was a vital part of Titans' squad in the last four seasons. Both Rahul Chaudhari and Nilesh were unbeatable throughout in the fourth season of the PKL.

Bengaluru Bulls splurged Rs 46 lakh for defender Sachin Kumar while Bengal Warriors invested Rs 45.5 lakh for fetching raider Maninder Singh's services.

That's all from the #VivoPKLAuction! Here are how the teams stand at the end of the 2-day extravaganza! Follow this space to know more! pic.twitter.com/3zKpIuDnk2 — ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) May 23, 2017

Team Haryana bagged the services of raider Wazir Singh for Rs 44 lakh before Delhi laid their hands on defender Bajirao Hodage for Rs 44.50 lakh. Jaipur Pink Panthers got defender Somvir Shekhar for Rs 40.5 lakh while Junior National Championships bronze medallist Sachin was bought by Gujarat for Rs 36 lakh.

Delhi shelled out for Rs 35 lakh for raider Rohit Baliyan before spending Rs 21 lakh on defender Sunil, who had played for U Mumba and Patna Pirates previously.

Mumbai spent Rs 30.50 lakh for purchasing defender D. Suresh Kumar, who had played for Dabang Delhi and Patna Pirates, and Gujarat grabbed defender Sunil Kumar for Rs 30.40 lakh.

Puneri Paltan picked up raider Rohit Kumar Choudary for Rs 28.5 lakh and raider Surendra Singh went for an identical amount to Team Uttar Pradesh.

Raider Deepak Narwal was sold to Bengal Warriors for Rs 25.5 lakh while Jaipur bought defender Manoj Dhull for Rs 21.5 lakh. Raider Prashant Kumar Rai will play for Haryana, who bought him for Rs 21 lakh.

Bengaluru Bulls got the services of defender Mahender Singh for Rs 20 lakh and of raider Gurvinder Singh for Rs 16.2 lakh.

Defender Sandeep went for Rs 17.8 lakh, along with fellow defender Manish Rs 12 lakh and raider Jawahar Rs 12 lakh. They were bought by Patna. Raider Vishnu Uthaman (Rs 23 lakh) and defender Virender Singh (Rs 12.2 lakh) will also be seen in Patna colours this season.

All-rounder Mahipal Narwal and defender Vikas Kale were bought by Gujarat for Rs 13.4 lakh and Rs 12.6 lakh respectively.

Tamil Nadu spent Rs 23.2 lakh for the services of defender Anil Kumar and Haryana strengthened their defence with young Rakesh Kumar for Rs 11 lakh.

A couple of players also went unsold before the Bulls bought defenders Pradeep Narwal and Kuldeep Singh for Rs 8.8 lakh and Rs 8 lakh, respectively.

Team Uttar Pradesh summed up the day's auctions buying defender Santosh and raider Ajvender Singh for Rs 8 lakh each.

On Monday, Nitin Tomar emerged the most expensive buy of the auction at a whopping Rs 93 lakh, ought by the UP franchise, while Rohit Kumar was the second costliest going for Rs 81 lakh to Bengaluru.

IANS