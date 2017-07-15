Pro Kabaddi League 2017: Huge hike in prize money; winners to get Rs 8 crores

New Delhi, July 16: The fifth edition of the Vivo Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) will have prize money of Rs 8 crores ($1,244,800) -- a significant and unprecedented jump of Rs 6 crores. The title winners will take home Rs 3 crores ($466,800), it was announced on Saturday (July 15).

The runners-up will be awarded Rs 1.8 crores ($280,080), while the team that finishes in the third place will win Rs 1.2 crores ($186,720), according to a release.

The Most Valuable Player prize, previously awarded to Kabaddi stars like Anup Kumar and Manjeet Chillar, is also receiving a boost this season, with the awardee set to win Rs 15 lakh ($23,340).

A total of 12 teams will clash in 138 matches during the league, commencing on July 28 in Hyderabad.

PKL Commissioner Anupam Goswami said: "Even before the commencement of its fifth season, VIVO Pro Kabaddi has already traversed significant landmarks, beginning with a ground-breaking sponsorship deal, to record bids at the player auction, and now a remarkable elevation of the consolidated prize money.

"The winning sum to be awarded to season 5 champions is at par with renowned leagues, making the PKL trophy a highly coveted one."

The first match will see Telugu Titans take on new team Tamil Thalaivas.

IANS