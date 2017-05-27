Preview: French Open - All eyes on Rafael Nadal and Simona Halep

Paris, May 27: The French Open 2017 main round is all set to begin tomorrow (May 28) at the Roland Garros with the top Tennis players competing in it.

Record 9-time French Open winning Spanish Tennis maestro Rafael Nadal will be the star attraction yet again. Nadal enters the tournament fourth-seeded.

The last time, Nadal won a Grand Slam was way back in 2014. It was his 9th French Open title. Since then the Spaniard is yet to win one.

All eyes will be on the Spanish star as he looks fitter than ever. He doesn't have any injury concern this time and is all set to bag his 10th French Open and 15th Grand Slam title.

World number 1 Andy Murray is the top seeded player in French Open this time. The Britisher who is yet to win a French Open title will be eyeing his maiden trophy at Roland Garros.

Defending champion Novak Djokovic too will be a tough competitor this time. The major miss of the tournament this time is Roger Federer's absence who pulled out of the tournament a couple of weeks back.

As per the draws of the tournament, Novak Djokovic may meet Rafael Nadal in the semifinal if both players win their respective match up till then.

In the women's section, Germany's Angelique Kerber. Tournament Simona Halep too will take part in the tournament this year.

She had some injury concerns but the recent report suggests she is good to go. Halep is also favourite to win the title this time.

Australian Open champion and record Grand Slam winner Serena Williams will not take part in the French Open this time due to pregnancy. Serena's absence will surely be a huge miss for the fans.

Russian Tennis sensation Maria Sharapova too will miss the tournament as she was denied a wildcard entry by the French Open officials.

Sharapova had just returned from a doping ban and she was hopeful playing the Grand Slam on a wildcard. Sharapova's absence will be felt by her fans.

