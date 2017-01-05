Premier Badminton League (PBL) 2017 Points Table

The round-robin matches of the Premier Badminton League 2017 will be held at Hyderabad, Mumbai, Lucknow and Bengaluru. The semis and final will be held in Delhi.

Bengaluru, Jan 5: Season 2 of Premier Badminton League (PBL) started its campaign on January 1, Sunday. The tournament consists of 6 teams representing six cities Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Delhi and Awadh.

PBL 2017: Full schedule

The opening ceremony was held at Hyderabad and the semi-finals and the final will be held in the national capital Delhi. 

PBL official logo (Image courtesy: PBL official Twitter handle)
The tournament can boast of having some of the best players of the game from around the world. Rio Olympics gold medalist Carolina Marin has been roped in by Hyderabad Hunters. Among the notable Indian names, PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal, Jwala Gutta, Kidambi Srikanth will be in action this time.

Here is the points table of PBL 2017 (Updated till January 4 matches)

RankTeamMatchesRMWTMWTMLPoints
1Chennai Smashers21208
2Mumbai Rockets23118
3Awadhe Warriors11105
4Hyderabad Hunters32125
5Bengaluru Blasters21114
6Delhi Acers20112

Top 4 teams qualify for the semifinals

RMW Regular Matches Won (+1 points)

TMW - Trump Matches Won (+2 points)

TML - Trump Matches Lost (-1 points)

Story first published: Thursday, January 5, 2017, 16:21 [IST]
