Premier Badminton League (PBL) 2017: Semi-finals venue, squads, tickets and channel information

New Delhi, Jan 13: Premier Badminton League 2017 has entered the semi-final stage now. Hyderabad Hunters were the last team to qualify and set up semi-final date with Mumbai Rockets after defeating Delhi Acers 5-2 in the must win final league game on Thursday (Jan 12) at the Siri Fort Indoor Stadium here.

Badminton fans in the national capital will be up for a treat when star Indian shuttlers Saina Nehwal of Awadhe Warriors and Chennai Smashers's PV Sindhu will pit against each other in the semi-final.

Hunters will now face Mumbai Rockets in second semifinals on Friday (Jan 13), while the Chennai Smashers will go up against table toppers Awadhe Warriors in a mouth-watering clash.

In the second semi-final game, Hyderabad's star player and World No.1 Carolina Marin will face World No. 4 South Korea's Sung Ji Hyun of Mumbai Rockets in her singles' encounter.

Here is the PBL 2017 semi-final schedule, squads, venue, tickets and channel information:

Venue: Semi-Final and final matches will be held at Siri Fort Indoor Stadium, New Delhi.

Match tickets can be bought on in.bookmyshow.com.

Semi-final 1: Awadhe Warriors Vs Chennai Smashers

Time: 6.30 PM, January 13 (Friday).

Squads:

Awadhe Warriors:

Men's Singles: Kidambi Srikanth (IND), Aditya Joshi (IND), Vincent Wong Wing Ki (Hong Kong)

Women's Singles: Saina Nehwal (INS), Rituparna Das (IND)

Men's/Mixed doubles: Isara Bodin (Thailand), Goh V Shem (Malaysia), Markis Kido (Indonesia)

Women's/Mixed doubles: P Sawant (IND), Savitree Amitrapai (Thaliand)

Chennai Smashers:

Men's Singles: Parupalli Kashyap (IND), Tanongsak Saensomboonsuk (Thailand), Tommy Sugiarto (Indonesia)

Women's Singles: PV Sindhu (IND), Arundhati Pantawane (IND),

Men's/Mixed doubles: B Sumeeth Reddy (IND), Chris Adcock (England), Mads Pieler Kolding (Denmark)

Women's/Mixed doubles: Gabriel Adcock (England), Ramya Tulasi (IND)

Semi Final 2: Hyderabad Hunters Vs Mumbai Rockets

Time: After first semi-final match

Squads:

Hyderabad Hunters:

Men's Singles: B Sai Praneeth (IND), Rajiv Ouseph (IND), Sameer Verma (IND)

Women's Singles: Carolina Marin (Spain), Sree Krishna Priya (IND)

Men's/Mixed doubles: Satwik Sai Raj (IND), Tan Boong Heong (Malaysia), Tan Wee Kiong (Malaysia)

Women's/Mixed doubles: Chau Hoi Wah (Hong Kong), Meghana J (IND)

Mumbai Rockets:

Men's Singles: Ajay Jayaram (IND), HS Prannoy (IND), Shreyash Jaiswal

Women's Singles: Sung Ji Hyun (South Korea), Vrushali Gummadi (IND),

Men's/Mixed doubles: Chirag Shetty (IND), Lee Yong Dee (South Korea), Nipithphon Phuangphuapet (Thailand), Tarun Kona (IND)

Women's/Mixed doubles: Mohita Sahdev (IND), Nadiezda Zieba (Poland), Sanjana Santosh (IND)

Format: Best of 3 sets with 11 point sets

No of matches in each Tie: 5

FINAL: Saturday (January 14) 6.30 PM.

Prize money:

Winners: 6 crore (Mixed Doubles), 3 crore (Singles)

Runner up: 1.5 crore

3rd and 4th place finish: 75 lakhs each

