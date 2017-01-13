Premier Badminton League (PBL) 2017: Semi-finals venue, squads, tickets and channel information

Badminton fans in the city will be up for a treat when star Indian shuttlers Saina Nehwal of Awadhe Warriors and Chennai Smashers's PV Sindhu will pit against each other in the semi-final.

New Delhi, Jan 13: Premier Badminton League 2017 has entered the semi-final stage now. Hyderabad Hunters were the last team to qualify and set up semi-final date with Mumbai Rockets after defeating Delhi Acers 5-2 in the must win final league game on Thursday (Jan 12) at the Siri Fort Indoor Stadium here.

Hunters will now face Mumbai Rockets in second semifinals on Friday (Jan 13), while the Chennai Smashers will go up against table toppers Awadhe Warriors in a mouth-watering clash.

In the second semi-final game, Hyderabad's star player and World No.1 Carolina Marin will face World No. 4 South Korea's Sung Ji Hyun of Mumbai Rockets in her singles' encounter.

Here is the PBL 2017 semi-final schedule, squads, venue, tickets and channel information:

Venue: Semi-Final and final matches will be held at Siri Fort Indoor Stadium, New Delhi.

Match tickets can be bought on in.bookmyshow.com.

Semi-final 1: Awadhe Warriors Vs Chennai Smashers

Time: 6.30 PM, January 13 (Friday).

Squads:

Awadhe Warriors:

Men's Singles: Kidambi Srikanth (IND), Aditya Joshi (IND), Vincent Wong Wing Ki (Hong Kong)

Women's Singles: Saina Nehwal (INS), Rituparna Das (IND)

Men's/Mixed doubles: Isara Bodin (Thailand), Goh V Shem (Malaysia), Markis Kido (Indonesia)

Women's/Mixed doubles: P Sawant (IND), Savitree Amitrapai (Thaliand)

Chennai Smashers:

Men's Singles: Parupalli Kashyap (IND), Tanongsak Saensomboonsuk (Thailand), Tommy Sugiarto (Indonesia)

Women's Singles: PV Sindhu (IND), Arundhati Pantawane (IND),

Men's/Mixed doubles: B Sumeeth Reddy (IND), Chris Adcock (England), Mads Pieler Kolding (Denmark)

Women's/Mixed doubles: Gabriel Adcock (England), Ramya Tulasi (IND)

Semi Final 2: Hyderabad Hunters Vs Mumbai Rockets

Time: After first semi-final match

Squads:

Hyderabad Hunters:

Men's Singles: B Sai Praneeth (IND), Rajiv Ouseph (IND), Sameer Verma (IND)

Women's Singles: Carolina Marin (Spain), Sree Krishna Priya (IND)

Men's/Mixed doubles: Satwik Sai Raj (IND), Tan Boong Heong (Malaysia), Tan Wee Kiong (Malaysia)

Women's/Mixed doubles: Chau Hoi Wah (Hong Kong), Meghana J (IND)

Mumbai Rockets:

Men's Singles: Ajay Jayaram (IND), HS Prannoy (IND), Shreyash Jaiswal

Women's Singles: Sung Ji Hyun (South Korea), Vrushali Gummadi (IND),

Men's/Mixed doubles: Chirag Shetty (IND), Lee Yong Dee (South Korea), Nipithphon Phuangphuapet (Thailand), Tarun Kona (IND)

Women's/Mixed doubles: Mohita Sahdev (IND), Nadiezda Zieba (Poland), Sanjana Santosh (IND)

Format: Best of 3 sets with 11 point sets

No of matches in each Tie: 5

FINAL: Saturday (January 14) 6.30 PM.

Prize money:

Winners: 6 crore (Mixed Doubles), 3 crore (Singles)

Runner up: 1.5 crore

3rd and 4th place finish: 75 lakhs each

Story first published: Friday, January 13, 2017, 11:21 [IST]
