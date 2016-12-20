Premier Badminton League 2017: Full schedule, key players and channel information

New Delhi, Dec 20: Season 2 of the Premier Badminton League (PBL) has been scheduled to be held from January 1-14, 2017 with Hyderabad hosting the opening games and Delhi the finale.

Matches on the first two days of the event, that features six franchise teams, would be organised in Hyderabad while the two semi-finals and final are to be played in the capital, as per the official website of PBL, organised by the Badminton Association of India.

Hyderabad will take on Chennai in the opening round- robin encounter while it would be Hyderabad against hosts Delhi on January 12 to conclude the preliminary phase.

The schedule:

Jan 1: Hyderabad v Chennai; Bangalore v Delhi at Hyderabad

Jan 2: Lucknow v Hyderabad at Hyderabad

Jan 3: Bangalore v Chennai; Delhi v Mumbai at Mumbai

Jan 4: Hyderabad v Mumbai at Mumbai

Jan 5: Lucknow v Delhi at Lucknow

Jan 6: Lucknow v Mumbai at Lucknow

Jan 7: Bangalore v Hyderabad at Bangalore

Jan 8: Delhi v Chennai; Bangalore v Mumbai at Bangalore

Jan 9: Lucknow v Bangalore at Bangalore

Jan 10: Mumbai v Chennai at Chennai

Jan 11: Lucknow v Chennai at Chennai

Jan 12: Delhi v Hyderabad at Delhi

Jan 13: Semi finals at Delhi

Jan 14: Final at Delhi.

Top Indian players in the league:

PV Sindhu, Parupalli Kashyap and B Sumeeth Reddy (Chennai Smashers)

Saina Nehwal, Kidambi Srikanth (Awadhe Warriors)

Jwala Gutta (Delhi Acers)

Ajay Jayaram (Mumbai Rockets)

Sai Praneeth and Sameer Verma (Hyderabad Hunters)

Saurabh Verma (Bengaluru Blasters)

Prize money:

Rs 6 crore up for grabs as cash prize and a total player salary purse of 12 crore for the 2-week league.

Costliest Player:

Current Olympic champion Carolina Marin is the costliest buy with 61.5 lakh (Hyderabad Hunters)

Kidambi Srikanth recieved highest amount by an Indian shuttler with 51 lakh.

Channels:

Star Sports & Star HD

