Possible announcement that Roman Reigns will make on WWE Raw

Bengaluru, June 16: Roman Reigns was absent from this past episode of Monday Night Raw. It was quite surprising since he is the franchise player of the flagship brand. There was no storyline or injury angle by which he can be given time-off.

Later, it was announced that the Big Dog will return to Raw, next week in order to make a huge announcement for the Summerslam PPV. This is the second biggest event in WWE calendar and hence this is going to be a blockbuster one.

The company has already started promoting this announcement by posting the following on their official website:

“The Big Dog has some big plans for The Biggest Party of the Summer. Live on Raw next Monday night, Roman Reigns will make an announcement concerning his involvement in this year’s SummerSlam, which will emanate from Brooklyn, N.Y.’s Barclays Center on Sunday, Aug. 20.

The Big Dog remains focused on ruling over and defending his “yard” on Team Red. No matter what it entails, Reigns’ proclamation will surely change the landscape of WWE’s annual summer spectacular.”

Now, considering that he is a marquee player of WWE, he is bound to get a mega match at Summerslam. So, the rumor mill is trying to find out what it could be. In fact, it was WWE's master plan to give him the night off on Monday so that next week's episode turns out to be even bigger.

As for now, it is being said that Reigns will pitch the idea to have a cross-brand match against a Smackdown superstar. It is going to be none other than John Cena who will accept the challenge and go on to have a mega match at summer's biggest party.

Furthermore, there is also some talking that he is going to call out a legend out of retirement and set up a big matchup. Goldberg is the concerned one in this matter, for now. The Myth has already teased a return by posting a picture and we should not be surprised if this match happens.

For now, these are all speculations and nothing has been confirmed. We have to wait till next week's Raw to know it when the Big Dog announces it to the world.

