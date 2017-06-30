PM Modi inaugurates 'The Arena' by TransStadia in presence of country's finest athletes

Ahmedabad, June 30: In the presence of some of India's finest athletes, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (June 30) inaugurated 'The Arena', one of the most advanced integrated multi-purpose stadiums.

It is a public-private partnership between the government of Gujarat and TransStadia. Supporting the event with their presence were Pullela Gopichand, Kidambi Srikanth, Gagan Narang, Sushil Kumar, Bhaichung Bhutia, Paralympian Deepa Malik, former India kabaddi captain Anup Kumar and cricketers Irfan Pathan and Parthiv Patel, both having played domestic cricket for their home state of Gujarat.

The PM first inaugurated the state-of-the-art TransStadia Sports Performance and Rehab Centre that aims to build a strong and healthy India through its human performance labs, non-invasive treatment, assessments and tailor-made fitness programs.

The assessment and training equipment at the centre is available for the first time in India - Pro Reaction Timer, Swift SpeedLight, Touch Mat/Speed Mat and more.

He also visited the mobile medical van that is equipped with specialised doctors to test and guide children across the country, giving them insights to different sports best suited to their skills.

The sports science centre offers maximum relief and medication to injured individuals and also sportspersons that demand the highest level of fitness.

Speaking on the occasion, TransStadia managing director Udit Sheth said, "We are honoured and grateful to have the Honourable PM Shri Narendra Modi inaugurate the very project he envisioned with us. This is the way we make viable sports infrastructure with world-class technology and jump utilisation thus creating diverse and strong revenue models where sports can become an industry.

"We are confident that this new city centre model for every urban area will change the way India performs in sports while many other activities take place across wellness, leisure and more. We have built the most modern stadium in the world."

The prime minister also witnessed the breathtaking view of the stadium and the temperature controlled infinity swimming pool from the fifth floor along with the sprawling body transformation centre, and later visited the indoor sports facilities.

In-form shuttler Srikanth later tweeted of his meeting with the PM: "I feel honoured to meet you and talk to you sir. I can't ask for anything else. This photo just says how happy I am."

PTI