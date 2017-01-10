PBL 2017: Awadhe Warriors beat Bengaluru Blasters 4-3, reach semis

Saina Nehwal defeated Cheung Ngan Yi 9-11, 11-5, 11-5 in Awadhe's "Trump Match" to make it 4-1 for the Lucknow-based side.

Subscribe to Oneindia News

Bengaluru, Jan 10: Awadhe Warriors reached the semi-finals of the Vodafone Premier Badminton League (PBL) with a 4-3 win over Bengaluru Blasters at the Koramangala Indoor Stadium here on Monday (Jan 10).

PBL 2017: Full Schedule; Points Table

Going into the tie, Bengaluru needed a huge win over Warriors and it looked their fans were in for a treat after they won the first match to start on a positive note. But Awadhe won two consecutive matches to take 2-1 lead.

Saina Nehwal of Awadhe Warriors plays against Hong Kong's Cheung Ngan Yi of Bengaluru Blasters during the women's singles of Premier Badminton League (PBL) in Bengaluru on Monday. Nehwal won the match 9-11, 11-5, 11-3.
Saina Nehwal of Awadhe Warriors plays against Hong Kong's Cheung Ngan Yi of Bengaluru Blasters during the women's singles of Premier Badminton League (PBL) in Bengaluru on Monday. Nehwal won the match 9-11, 11-5, 11-3.

Saina Nehwal defeated Cheung Ngan Yi 9-11, 11-5, 11-5 in Awadhe's "Trump Match" to make it 4-1 for the Lucknow-based side.

In the final match of the tie, Bengaluru won their "Trump Match" as Sung Hyun Ko and Yeon Seong beat Markis Kido and Goh V Shem 6-11, 11-9, 11-9 in the men's doubles match to reduce the deficit to one point.

Earlier in the day, the home side made a perfect start as Sourabh Verma beat Vincent Wong Wing Ki 13-11, 11-7 in the opening match to give them a huge boost for the remainder of the tie.

But Awadhe soon equalised when Savitree Amitrapai and Bodin Isara overcame Sung Hyun Ko and SikI Reddy 9-11, 11-4, 11-5 in the mixed doubles contest.

Kidambi Srikanth of Awadhe Warriors after his win shakes hands with Danish badminton player Viktor Axelsen of Bengaluru Blasters during the men's singles of Premier Badminton League (PBL) in Bengaluru on Monday. Srikanth won the match 11-9, 11-9.
Kidambi Srikanth of Awadhe Warriors after his win shakes hands with Danish badminton player Viktor Axelsen of Bengaluru Blasters during the men's singles of Premier Badminton League (PBL) in Bengaluru on Monday. Srikanth won the match 11-9, 11-9.

In the third match, it was Kidambi Srikanth of Awadhe who beat 2016 Rio Olympic silver medallist Viktor Axelsen 11-9, 11-9 to help his side take a 2-1. Afterwards, Saina utilised her experience to win Awadhe's "Trump Match" to seal the tie.

Following the win, Awadhe took their tally to 18 points which ensured their qualification to the semi-finals. Bengaluru are in the third spot with 11 points from five ties.

IANS

Read more about:

pbl, badminton, saina nehwal, bengaluru blasters, awadhe warriors, kidambi srikanth

Story first published: Tuesday, January 10, 2017, 1:48 [IST]
Other articles published on Jan 10, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...
 