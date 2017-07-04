Parupalli Kashyap writes to Sushma Swaraj to get back passports

Hyderabad, July 4: Ace Indian shuttler Parupalli Kashyap posted a write-up on Twitter addressing Union Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj to get back their passports.

He wrote on behalf of his teammates HS Prannoy and Sikki Reddy and also provided the Passports details of all three of them.

In his tweet post, he wrote: "Dear Madam, Me, Prannoy and Sikki Reddy applied for New Zealand visa one week back and requested for urgent processing of visa.

"As we have to leave for tournaments on 6th of July to Canada and US Opens, we require our passports urgently.

"Ma,am I request you to help us in this matter so that we can travel on 6th July (Thursday).

"Details: 1) Parupalli Kashyap - Z4032291, 2) Prannoy Haseena Sunil Kumar - Z2959535 3) Sikki Reddy - Z3717776"

Here is Parupalli Kashyap's tweet:

Kashyap tagged the official Twitter handles of Sushma Swaraj, Ministry of External Affair Query and Union Sports Minister Vijay Goel.

He tweeted today (July 4) at around 2 PM (IST). Swaraj is yet to respond to the badminton star's tweet.

The trio are set to take part in the upcoming Canada Open and US Open. The Canada Open kickstarts on July 11 and US Open starts on July 19.

OneIndia News