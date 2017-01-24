Pankaj Advani wins seventh national billiards championship

Pune, Jan 25: Recently crowned the world champion in the 150-up format and the top seed here, Pankaj Advani won his seventh national title here on Tuesday (January 24), beating Rupesh Shah 5-1 in the final.

The ace from Bengaluru won (150 (83) - 135, 150 (150) - 54 (54), 151 (109) - 122 (113), 104 - 151 (144), 151 (74, 67) - 112 in the final of Manisha National Billiards and Snooker Championship at PYC Hindu Gymkhana.

Advani put himself in line for a seventh national billiards title when he got past Brijesh Damani in the semifinals on Monday (January 23).

