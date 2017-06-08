Paddler Shrubabati donates all her prize money to under-privileged children

Kolkata, June 8: In the field of Indian table tennis, Shrubabati Moitra has set a rare example. She is number two ranked table tennis player in Bengal at the junior level.

The 17-year old player stunned India’s top paddlers in the 2015 junior national championship to win the gold medal in the team event as well as earned a bronze medal in the individual event.

Shrubabati who is studying in the eleventh standard presently at St. John Diocesan has set an exceptional example by donating all her prize money to the underprivileged children.

She has been doing it for last five years through her school. On Wednesday (June 7), speaking on the occasion Shrubabati affably said: “ We learnt it in the school in the childhood that we should come forward for those people who are financially poor and distressed and underprivileged in the society.

"That is why I have been donating the prize money being earned for last five years, to different homes who take care of underprivileged people. I deposit the money in my school’s benevolent fund.”

Shrubabati revealed that she has donated approximately Rs 50,000.

The paddler also revealed: “In future, I want to launch a school for the underprivileged children and there I also want to introduce table tennis coaching for those children. My desire is to help them even through the game.”

The 17-year old paddler, however, is setting an eye on the senior national title. That is why in a bid to intensify her training she has built up own infrastructure at her home in Kolkata.

She has installed a table tennis board, a small gym for fitness training. Even, Shrubabati has appointed former national champion Arup Basak who comes to her home to offer training. Her favourite player is Sharath Kamal and her dream is to talk to Kamal for crucial advice.

She continued: “I have bought my TT racket after Arup sir made a discussion with Kamal. Now I want to meet him and take crucial advice regarding the game.”

