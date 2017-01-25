P.R Sreejesh, Harmanpreet Singh nominated for FIH awards

Lausanne, Jan 20: Inspirational men's team captain P R Sreejesh and fast-rising drag-flicker Harmanpreet Singh are the two Indians in contention for different honours at the FIH annual awards which will be given away in a formal ceremony for the first time, in Chandigarh on February 23.

While Sreejesh is in the running for FIH Goalkeeper of the Year, the 18-year-old Harmanpreet is in fray for the Rising Star of the Year trophy.

The awards will honour the best players, goalkeepers, rising stars, coaches and umpires. Sreejesh had led India to the Asian Champions Trophy crown and a silver medal at the Champions Trophy last year.

Drag-flicker Harmanpreet, on the other hand, played a key role in the junior team's World Cup triumph in Lucknow.

Although the FIH Hockey Stars Awards have been presented for a number of years to winners across the world, this first Awards ceremony marks a key milestone.

The FIH will conduct the ceremony in partnership with Hockey India. The ceremony celebrate the success of all nominated candidates, providing an opportunity to reflect on what was a truly remarkable year for hockey, the FIH said in a statement.

Looking back at the Hockey Champions Trophies, Rio 2016 Olympic Games, the Hockey Junior World Cups and all other key hockey events from the past year, the awards ceremony will showcase hockey's superstars at their best.

The entire ceremony will be live-streamed via FIH's YouTube channel. "This Awards ceremony is yet another example of hockey increasing the degree of professionalism across all levels of the sport, a key component of the FIH's 10-year Hockey Revolution strategy," FIH President Narinder Dhruv Batra said.

"These Awards are an important opportunity to generate more followers around the globe by raising the profiles of hockey's athletes, coaches and officials.

"By creating hockey heroes who appeal to all sports fans, not just hockey fanatics, it is hoped that these stars will become household names as hockey's profile continues to grow.

"This is essential to our strategy's overarching goal - to make hockey a global game that inspires the next generation," he added.

FIH Player of the Year:

Women

Alex Danson (GBR); Carla Rebecchi (ARG); Kate Richardson-Walsh (GBR); Naomi van As (NED); Stacey Michelsen (NZL).

Men

Gonzalo Peillat (ARG); John-John Dohmen (BEL); Moritz Fürste (GER); Pedro Ibarra (ARG); Tobias Hauke (GER).

FIH Goalkeeper of the Year

Women

Belen Succi (ARG); Jackie Briggs (USA); Joyce Sombroek (NED); Kristina Reynolds (GER); Maddie Hinch (GBR).

Men

David Harte (IRL); Jaap Stockmann (NED); Juan Vivaldi (ARG); PR Sreejesh (IND); Vincent Vanasch (BEL).

FIH Rising Star of the Year (Players Under-23)

Women

Florencia Habif (ARG); Kathryn Slattery (AUS); Lily Owsley (GBR); Maria Granatto (ARG); Nike Lorenz (GER).

Men

Arthur van Doren (BEL); Christopher Rühr (GER); Harmanpreet Singh (IND); Jorrit Croon (NED); Timm Herzbruch (GER).

FIH Coach of the Year

Women

Alyson Annan (AUS); Janneke Schopman (USA); Karen Brown (GBR).

Men

Carlos Retegui (ARG); Danny Kerry (GBR); Shane McLeod (NZL).

