Olympic champion Sally Pearson's autograph motivates Indian youngster

Kolkata, July 1: She was selected to train in Australia with four other girls among the 1,200 athletes of Under-19 age group four years ago. She stayed in Brisbane and had trained in Queensland under the observation of legendary Australian coach Sharon Hannan.

The memory of training in Australia for two weeks and a priceless autograph of London Olympics gold medallist Sally Pearson on an exercise book has been the resort to Anita Das who despite being one of the country’s most promising sprinters and long jumpers four years ago, had to go in oblivion due to a severe injury on the left leg after returning from Australia four years ago.

Anita, a resident of remote village in Nadia district in West Bengal had the best timing in 100 meters sprint in India in the Under-19 level that time. She also was one of the country’s most promising hopes in the long jump in the junior level.

The severe leg injury had forced Anita out of the track for the next three years! Her father Buddhadeb Das is a hawker in train. In their provisional house Anita has also a sister and mother.

While speaking on the issue on Friday (June 30), she said, "How could I continue the treatment amidst such poverty? We were struggling with dire distress that time."

Still, Anita's childhood coach Tanup Halder and her local club where she used to train, had helped her and she went to a renowned hospital in Chennai. There she was asked not to undergo operation.

Rather she was advised to take complete rest and continue with medicines. Anita said, “I used to cry whole day, sitting at home. My sir sometimes took me to the ground to watch the training of other boys. But this could not be consolation.”

Anita also used to see the photographs of her training in Australia. She used to watch Pearson's autograph to boost herself.

She has been back in the track after a gap of four years. In the ongoing state athletics championship, Anita has scored her best time in the long jump (5.59 feet) so far. She is looking forward to the forthcoming East Zone Championship now.

OneIndia News