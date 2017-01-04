Olympian shooter blames SAI director for closing his academy

Kolkata, Jan 4: Olympian Joydeep Karmakar's shooting academy in Kolkata has been closed indefinitely since last one month.

Joydeep who earned fourth place in his 50-meter prone rifle shooting in London Olympics 2012 complained against the regional director of Sports Authority of India (SAI) at Kolkata Manmeet Singh Goindi.

Karmakar said: “I started the academy in January 2016 at the SAI complex. All the shooting equipments were provided by me.

"I took only space from SAI. More importantly, I did not look after the financial matters while a company named 'Expert Shooting Team’ was with me to look after all the financial matters.

"The academy started but there was no contract between SAI authorities and our academy.”

The key reason behind Joydeep’s complaint was that despite repeated requests from him to SAI's regional director to make the required contract, Goindi avoided the issue.

The shooter continued: “All on a sudden on 29th November 2016 we received a mail from SAI finance department, instructing us to pay the one-year rent, Rs 1 lakh 44 thousand 430 within two days.

"The mail also said that if we fail to pay the bill it would be difficult for us to run the academy. We cleared the bill within next two days.

"Even after that we found on 7th December that our shooting academy’s room had been locked. We asked SAI authorities to open it.

"Then we were told that within a day we would have to vacate the shooting academy room.”

Joydeep also revealed that he would make a written appeal to the higher authorities and seek justice on the issue.

He said: “I would send a letter and relevant documents to the Director General (DG) of SAI and to the Union sports minister also.”

Manmeet Singh Goindi was also contacted for his reaction. Refuting Joydeep’s allegations, Goindi said: “First of all, Joydeep never disclosed that Expert Shooting Team was his partner.

"So, with whom SAI would make the contract? Why should I make a contract with such an unknown company?

"Secondly, Joydeep is an employee of Indian Railways. So I asked him to bring No Objection Certificate (NOC) which he never produced. So how should SAI proceed to make a contract with him?”

Commenting on locking the shooting academy room, Goindi clarified: “The payment they had made was for 10 months, until November 2016. So I locked the shooting academy room.”

Goindi also stressed saying: “I can face him as I also have documents. I will reply to all the allegations.”

