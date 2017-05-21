Novak Djokovic states his opinion on Wawrinka and Murray

Bengaluru, May 21: World No 2 Novak Djokovic expects his rivals Stan Wawrinka and Andy Murray to lift their game at the French Open despite failing to make considerable impacts so far in the clay court season.

Murray lost to Fabio Fognini earlier this week in the second round of the Italian Open, while Wawrinka became the latest high-profile casualty at the event after suffering a straight sets defeat to American John Isner on Thursday.

Djokovic is wary of the threat Wawrinka poses at Roland Garros having lost to the Swiss in the final two years back. He also expects Scotsman Murray to be ready despite just five victories in his last 10 matches.

'Some top players come out and play their best when it's most needed, which is grand slams,' Djokovic told reporters.

'I wouldn't be surprised to see Wawrinka or Murray playing at a really high level in Paris because I guess they are aiming to do that.'

'And it's best of five and played every second day, which allows you to have more time to rest and recover, whereas in these tournaments...you play day after day after day, and it's very intense for the body and for the mind and so forth.'

Djokovic has recently picked up his form after conceding his number one ranking to Murray at the end of last season.

Meanwhile, Rafael Nadal, the 'King of Clay’, also suffered a shock loss against Austrian youngster Dominic Theim.

Djokovic will face Alexander Zverev today in the final of the Italian Open and will be keen to win the trophy and get a big boost ahead of the Ronald Garros.

The French Open starts on Monday and Djokovic will be looking to win the clay court major and get his number one rank back from Murray. However, we can expect a fierce Roland Garros this time out.

OneIndia News