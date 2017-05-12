Novak Djokovic drops hint at appointing new coach before French Open

Bengaluru, May 12: Current world number two Novak Djokovic has hinted that he could select a new coach by French Open after his surprising decision to part with his entire backroom team.

The former world number one is facing a torrid form over the last one year and apparently, that is the main reason for this separation.

Following the Monte-Carlo Masters, the Serbian declared he would no longer be working with his longtime coach Marian Vajda as well as with his trainer, Gebhard Gritsch, and his physio, Miljan Amanovic.

He claimed they had reached the end of his successful and long-term co-operation and he wants to bring a new coach. Djokovic also previously ended his partnership with coach Boris Becker in same way back in late 2016.

The 13-time Grand Slam winner has suggested that he will bring someone who has a similar experience of top flight tennis and he will take his time to make the right decision.

"It's going to be someone that has been through similar experiences like I have," Djokovic said.

"Not too many people in the past in tennis have managed to get to that stage and play at that level, so I'll see.

"I'm thinking slowly and thoroughly about it. I don't want to take things with a rush.

"I also know that I'll not stay by myself without a tennis coach for too long. I'm sure difficult paths lead to beautiful destinations, so I'm sticking with that."

It is understood that Supercoach Andre Agassi could take the helm and the 8-time Grand Slam winner might be appointed from the French Open, which is just two weeks away.

When asked about the status the Serbian hinted the same and said: "Right now I don't have anyone yet, but I think by the French Open (from May 22) or after the French Open I (am) already going to have someone."

Djokovic is currently competing at the Madrid Masters open and won his match 6-4, 7-5 against Feliciano Lopez to reach the quarter-final of the competition. The Serbian will face Kei Nishikori next.

OneIndia News