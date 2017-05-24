Nick Kyrgios suffers shock defeat against qualifier Nicolas Kicker in Lyon

Lyon, May 24: What a disappointing week this has been for Nick Kyrgios. Nine double-faults, 16 aces, erratic behaviour, a code violation for unsportsmanlike conduct and a loss to Argentina's world No.94 Nicolas Kicker, all coming in just one week to him before the French Open.

Kyrgios lost his Lyon Open first match 2-6, 6-4, 6-2 to Argentine Tennis player Nicolas Kicker from a position in which he appeared to be cruising in Lyon.

The Australian fourth seed and the world No. 19 stormed through the opening set, serving six aces to blast the 24-year-old qualifier off the court. It was a fantastic start from the Aussie but he failed to keep up the good work.

Kyrgios was still cruising at 4-4 in the second set, even with an uncustomary four double faults at that stage, however, all went in vain.

Kicker made a couple of shots and in a 'blink and you missed it' moment Kyrgios netted a second serve to drop the second set.

The Aussie spent the break between sets repeatedly dropping his water bottle onto the court at his feet, until a ballboy picked it up and gave it to him.

It didn't stop the funk. Kyrgios appeared aloof and even tried hitting a tweener early in the set, when he could have hit a regulation forehand.

Kicker duly passed the Canberran and from there ran away with the match as Kyrgios picked up a code violation.

Aside from the serving woes that dogged Kyrgios throughout, Kicker repeatedly tested out movement and recent hip injury with drop shots and won many points when the 22-year-old Australian was at the net.

Perhaps harder to fathom was Kyrgios' mental slide throughout the match, on a day where his need to do better in that regard was something he seemed to be painfully aware of.

In an interview with the official ATP Tour website, Kyrgios spoke of his admiration for Rome Masters winner Alexander Zverev.

"He's been playing great tennis," Kyrgios said. "He has a massive future ahead. I actually envy him in a way. He does all the right things. He's very professional.

"That's obviously something I don't quite tick the box for. He's done all the right things. He's going to have a great career. He's younger than me as well.”

The win set Kicker up for a quarter-final with Georgia's Nikoloz Basilashvili, who beat Italian veteran Andreas Seppi 6-4 6-4.

