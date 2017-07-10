Next season will be my most important: Neymar

Barcelona, July 10: For FC Barcelona and Brazil's star forward Neymar, the 2017-18 season will be the most important one in his career.

"I hope it will be a season with a lot of success and a lot of happiness," Neymar told ESPN Brasil at a charity event on Sunday.

"That's what I hope. I'm getting ready for it (the season). It's going to be one of the most important seasons of my life. It will be the most important season of my life," the wiry forward said.

Besides his campaign with FC Barcelona where Neymar will hope to put aside an underwhelming season last year and win more laurels under new coach Ernesto Valverde, Neymar will also spearhead Brazil's challenge at the World Cup in Russia.

Germnay thrashed Brazil 7-1 in the semi-finals of the 2014 World Cup and Neymar will hope to inspire a young side this time with a lot of talent to lift the trophy.

"So I'm really happy and really excited, and I'm going to start training and get prepared," Neymar said.

